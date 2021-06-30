Erastus Gilliam, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erastus Gillam, Jr. passed away Wednesday, June 23.

He was born the first child of the late Erastus Gillam, Sr. and Annie Boyd Gillam on August 16, 1955 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

He graduated from South High School. He attended the Choffin Career and Technical Center and was certified to do auto body repair.

He lived in Youngstown, Ohio and North Carolina.

He was the supervisor for Environmental Services at the University of NC-Chapel Hill. He was co-owner of G’s Takeout and retired from Mercy Health in 2020.

He enjoyed Cadillacs, grilling, cooking, fishing, travel and jazz. He consistently read a scripture from his Bible daily, a trait acquired from his mother. He also was very neat in his surroundings and his appearance, this was a part of who he was ever since childhood and it remained with him for the rest of his life.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Boyd Gillam; father, Erastus Gillam, Sr.; nephew, Kevin George and sisters, Ramona Hookes, Marilyn George and Amanda Harris.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Jovan (Victoria Harris) Gillam of Fayetteville, North Carolina; daughter, Jamila Gillam of Cary, North Carolina; daughter, Alexis Gillam of Campbell, Ohio; son, Jamar (Mary) Gillam of Houston, Texas; son, Dionta Gillam of Houston, Texas; brother, Dania (Raquel) Gillam of Liberty, Ohio; brother, Todd Gillam of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister, Constancia “Connie” Stewart of Cary, North Carolina; sister, Linda Foster of Youngstown, Ohio; sister, Jeanette (Norman) Chapman of Boardman, Ohio; two grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, loving family and friends.

The family will greet friends on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the St. Marks Victory Lutheran Church. Private services for the family will follow. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

A Service of Dignity and Love entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

