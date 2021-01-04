Emma Jane Hester, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Emma Jane Hester, 87, of Campbell, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Ms. Hester was born February 28, 1933 in Anderson, South Carolina, a daughter of Homer and Anna Mae Powell Johnson.

She had worked as a waitress with various restaurants.

Emma was a former member of First Calvary Baptist Church and present member of Heavenly Place Church of God In Christ.

She was an avid lover of blues music, enjoyed dancing, singing, traveling, cooking and watching her cowboy movies.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, a daughter, Norma J. Williams (Simmie) McIntosh and a son, Jerry Hester, both of Youngstown; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three children, James Johnson, a set of twins, Chris and Christina Hester and a sister, Lela Mae Curry.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the New Zion Gospel Deliverance Church, 702 Cameron Street, Youngstown, Ohio from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Private services will follow for the family. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

