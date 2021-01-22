Emanuel P. Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Emanuel P. Thomas departed this life Monday, January 11, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Thomas was born November 29, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Edward, Sr. and Lillie Mae Jordan Thomas.

He was a graduate of South High School.

He had formerly attended Mt. Olive Fired Baptist Holiness Church.

Emanuel had been a self-employed DJ.

He also loved fishing, reading and being with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter, Yalonda Thomas of Columbus, Ohio; three sisters, Dolly Washington of Atlanta, Georgia, Lillie Bell Spencer and Edwina Thomas, both of Youngstown; three brothers, Edward Thomas, Jr. of Youngstown, Eldorado Thomas of Atlanta and Erick Thomas also of Youngstown and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Friday, January 22, 2021 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.



A television tribute will air Sunday, January 24, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.