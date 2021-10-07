Elzenia Earvin Hills, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Elzenia Earvin Hills, 85, affectionately called “Grandma EL” by her grandchildren, and so many others departed this life Wednesday September 29, 2021 at Dandridge Burgundi Manor.

Mrs. Hills was born August 23, 1936 in Wilson, Arkansas a daughter of Willie Earvin and Pecola Cummings Earvin Howell and she was the oldest sibling of her twenty-one brothers and sister.

She retired after twenty years of employment at General Motors Lordstown.

She loved gardening, flowers, cutting grass, cooking, cleaning and spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy her children; Dorothy Jean Earvin, Gwendolyn (Joseph) Thomas, Arthur Victor (Karen) Hills all of Youngstown, Darlene Hills-Clinkscale of Columbus, Ohio and Beverly Hills of Detroit, Michigan, her siblings; Robert Earvin, Orene Rhodes, Pecola Hunter, Edward Howell, Linda (Lepear) Smith, Maryann Earvin, Ernestine Baker, Larry Earvin, Michael Earvin, Brenda Hamlett, Madelyn Lasane, Terry Fallen, Kip Earvin, Savannah Wilson, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a great-granddaughter; Kanyah McCullough; three sisters; Helen Marie Earvin, Ellen Howell Young, Grace Lee Earvin Hills, four brothers; Nathaniel Howell, James Bernard Howell, Willie Earvin, Jr. and Lonzie Earvin.

A Walk Thru Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 am on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, OH.

In respect to COVID-19 guidelines, Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Service of Dignity and Love entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elzena, please visit our floral store.