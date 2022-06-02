YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Elvira Weaver, 87, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Oasis Nursing Home.

Mrs. Weaver was born October 5, 1934 in Morgantown, West Virginia, a daughter of Raymond and Evaline Boswell Miller.

She was a 1953 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Elvira was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and its Mission Ministry.

She enjoyed fishing, bingo, puzzles, bowling, ceramics and being with her children and grandchildren.

She leaves to forever cherish her memories five children, Franklin (Shirley) W. Weaver, Jr., Sonya (William) Murray, Richard Weaver, Renee Weaver Smith and Michelle (Dwayne) Thomas, all of Youngstown; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a cousin who was like a sister to her, Delores Allen of New Mexico; a brother-in-law, Robert Weaver, Sr. of Abbottsford, Wisconsin and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D. Weaver, Sr., whom she married August 28, 1954 and who passed away October 13, 2017; her grandparents who reared her, Thomas and Luvenia Boswell; a brother, Raymond Miller, Jr.; three grandsons, Franklin Weaver III, Raymond Murray and Kenneth Kimbrough and a granddaughter, Ryan Lynn Weaver.

Visitation will be Friday, June 3, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A special thank you to Oasis Nursing Home and Traditions Health Hospice Care, for the care and concern given to Elvira

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

