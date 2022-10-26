CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Elverna King, 96, of Campbell, transitioned from her earthly labor to eternal peace on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at her home with her family at her side.

Mrs. King was born August 21, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Ira and Augusta Myers Morrison.

She was a 1944 graduate of Scienceville High School.

A devoted and loving homemaker, Elverna was a member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church where she served as historian, was a member of the Sunday School, usher ministry and We Care Ministry. She was Vice President of the South Side Block Club and former member of the Order of Eastern Star. She was a great baker and loved cooking; traveling and shopping were also her favorite pastime.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to celebrate her life and legacy, her daughters, Cheryl (Floyd, Jr.) Rogers of Campbell and Brenda Moore of Columbus; a brother, Willis Morrison of Youngstown; grandchildren, Floyd (Brittany) Rogers III, Angela (Rodney) Bebbs, Brandon (Farah) Rogers, Henry Moore and Cortez Moore, Sr. and great-grandchildren, R’rianna Slaughter, Brieona Clark, R’rielle Bebbs, Braylen Rogers, R’nell Bebbs, R’rya Bebbs, Tyrese Moore and Cortez Moore, Jr.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernie, whom she married July 29, 1950 and who passed away April 16, 2018 and her brother, Theodis Morrison.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon. All guest are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.