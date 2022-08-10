HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Elsie M. (Adams) Elerby, 86, of Hermitage, P ennsylvania, peacefully transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Elerby was born March 5, 1936 in Belluvue, P ennsylvania, a daughter of Mae Adams Truman.

She had been employed with the Sharon School district as truant officer for over 20 years.

She was a member of Greater Morris Chapel A.M.E in Farrell

She was also an U. S. Army veteran.

She will fondly be remembered by her children, Barbara Elerby, Phillip Elerby and Patricia Elerby all of Hermitage, P ennsylvania; granddaughter, Alexandra (Andrew) Fileen; two great-granddaughters, Alauna and Ava Fileen all of Florida; and host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Robert.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Great Morris Chapel A.M.E. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

