YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Eloise Smith, 94, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest and peace on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Eloise, affectionately known as “Bobbi” to family and “Weezie” to friends, was born June 4, 1927, in Montgomery, Alabama, a daughter of Henry and Elise Thorington Seever.

Following the death of her mother, at a young age, she was raised by her maternal grandmother, Virginia Thorington, in Hunter Station, Alabama.

She accepted Christ at a young age and was baptized at Mount Pleasant AME Zion Church.

She became a life-long member of Price Memorial AME Zion Church following her move to Youngstown, Ohio.

A devoted and loving homemaker, Eloise previously served on the Price Memorial Culinary Committee. She worked as class leader until her passing and was always willing to work where she was needed. She had worked with the Board of Elections as a poll worker for many years.

She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and going on outings to plays, special occasion events and to the casino.

She leaves to cherish her life and legacy, her beloved daughter, Camilla N. Smith of Euclid, Ohio; a brother, Wilbur Thorington, of Montgomery, Alabama and a host of family and dear friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Levy, whom she married on October 9, 1948 and who passed away January 28, 2014, after 65 years of marriage and a daughter, Valerie A. Smith.

Visitation will be Monday, January 24, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.. at Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 920 Dryden Avenue, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. For matters of health and safety, no repast will follow the service.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

