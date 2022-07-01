YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Eloise M. Atkins, 91, formerly of Youngstown, transcended to her Heavenly Home, June 21, 2022 from her home which she shared with her daughters, Melinda Parker and Tanya Jones in Columbus, Ohio.

Mrs. Atkins was born October 24, 1930 in Quincy, Florida, a daughter of Walter and Hattie Dupont McGee.

She was a 1948 graduate of East High School.

She had been employed by Packard Electric as a Harness Assembler for over 30 years.

She married the love of her life Kenneth “Big Dad” Atkins on September 29, 1951 and he passed away September 13, 2000, 16 days before their 49th Anniversary.

Eloise was a faithful member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church in Youngstown, where she served on the Pastor’s Anniversary, Nurses Guild and Culinary Ministries. She was a member of the Donald Lockett Post 6488 Ladies Auxiliary and the Ebonites Club. Eloise was President of the PTA for Youngstown City Schools.

She enjoyed traveling, shopping, Bingo, Steve Harvey and Family Feud and entertaining family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy, four daughters; Brenda Scott and Karen Atkins both of Atlanta, Georgia; Melinda Parker and Tanya Jones both of Columbus, Ohio; eight grandchildren; Eboni Scott, Taj Atkins, Troy Hopkins, Ambrea Poindexter, JL Parker, III, Tawuan Parker, Ayanna Wade, Ayleaha Atkins-House and Terrance Peagram whom she loved as a grandson; 12 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, “adopted children”, “grown folks”, God-children, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and her loving husband; she was preceded in death by three sisters, Rosa Lee Martin, Essie McKelvey and Iona Stephens; and a brother Robert “Uncle Boy” McGee.

