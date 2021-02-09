Ellis F. Green, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Ellis F. Green, 89, of Youngstown, Ohio, transitioned to eternal life on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Mr. Green was born May 24, 1931, in Abbeville, South Carolina, son of Roy and Patsy Clinkscale Green.

He graduated from The Rayen School in 1950.

Ellis worked as a bincar operator at LTV Republic Steel for 35 years, retiring in 1985.

He was a dedicated member of St. Andrews AME Church where he served in the choir and was a former Sunday School teacher. He was also a former member of the Humanity Lodge #79.

He was an avid bowler with Church and Traveling League. He also enjoyed home remodeling projects, working on cars and yard work. Ellis was a true Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan win or lose.

He will be greatly missed by his loving family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife, Annie Grace Perkins-Green, whom he married May 26, 1956; three daughters, Valerie Webb of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Debra Howard of Columbus and Gail (Steven) Price of Youngstown and five grandchildren, Ellis Howard and Elise Howard of Columbus, Steven Price II of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Stevanie Price and Serena Price of Youngstown; sister, Elsie Colvin of Columbus; his Godson, John Coleman of Savannah, Georgia; sister-in-laws, Laura Mae Green, Ilean (Walter)Bishop, Catherine Coleman of Youngstown, Mae Stallworth and Beatrice Perkins of Niagara Falls, New York and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Patsy Green; two brothers, Rufus and Frank E. Green and two sisters, Katherine Laney and Lillie Jefferson.

Visitation will be Friday, February 12, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will follow for the family.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

