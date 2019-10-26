Ellis Aaron Redman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Ellis Aaron Redman, 93, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Ohio Living Park Vista.

Mr. Redman, affectionately known as Poppy to his family and close friends, was born March 23, 1926 in Coketon, West Virginia, a son of Easton and Arizona Redman.

He had worked at the Ohio Leather Company and the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, retiring after over 40 years of service.

He was a member of the Little Wonder Fire Baptized Holy Church, where he served as a Deacon and Trustee.

He enjoyed baseball and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and loved taking care of his family. He enjoyed telling tales of his childhood and singing songs to his grandchildren and family. He was a U. S. Navy veteran.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, John (Sandra) Welch of Liberty, David Welch, Gloria Welch Hightower, and Lurell Moyer all of Youngstown; 12 grandchildren, including Antwanette Welch and Angela Armour whom he reared; several great grandchildren, including Briasia Welch Thomas; two nieces, Wadee-ah Muhammad and Connie Evans and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Stella Welch; four sons, Andra, Charles, Paul and Robert Welch; three sisters, Pearl Redman, Pauline Burton and Minnie Walker; three brothers, Harry, Paul and Floyd Redman and a special nephew, Charles Green and William Dawson

Friends may call Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the 2 North staff of Ohio Living Park Vista for the comfort and care they provided.

Arrangements are being handled by the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.