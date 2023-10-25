YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Elliott Theodore Ratliff, Jr., 66, of Waldorf, Maryland, transitioned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Ratliff was born October 4, 1957 in Youngstown, a son of Elliott T., Sr. and Edna M. Dent Ratliff.

He was a 1975 graduate of East High School and received his BA degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

After graduating from East High, he joined the U.S. Navy and served for over 20 years.

Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he was employed with Commercial Shearing for ten years.

He was a former member of Rising Star Baptist Church and Gospel Temple Baptist Church.

He enjoyed all sports and was an avid Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his wife, the former Sandgenella Carter, whom he married July 15, 1988; four children, Sandtwayla Ratliff and Demetrius Ratliff, both of Waldorf, Maryland, Demaun Baker of Youngstown and Jawan Trayler of California; seven grandchildren, DeAndros, Demaris, Lillian, Iyah, Ayaan, Mariah and Hector; three brothers, Charlie (Peaches) Ratliff of Youngstown, John Ratliff of Columbus and Michael (Sonja) Ratliff of Hampton, Virginia; a special brother, Marco “Deanie” Hammond and a host of loving family and friends.

His parents preceded him death.

Visitation will be Friday, October 27, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Rising Star Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.