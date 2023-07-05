YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Ellen Hubbard-Axel, 94, of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Jefferson Healthcare Center with her family and friends at her bedside.

Mother Axel was born April 18, 1929 in St. Clair, Alabama, a daughter of Jeff and Willie Mae Lewis-Hubbard.

Ellen’s family moved to Hubbard, Ohio when she was a young girl, where she was educated in the Hubbard school system.

She had been employed as a hotel housekeeper at Ramada Inn but her main occupation was as a cook in various locations, namely 20th Century and Isaly’s Restaurants and lastly in the Hubbard School System, retiring in the 1980s.

She was a faithful and dedicated member of Phillips Chapel C.O.G.I.C. where she still was serving as The Head Church Mother, she also had been President of The Hymnal Choir and was a Sunday School teacher.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, shopping, visiting the sick and shut-ins, word search puzzles and being with her family. Miss Ellen was also the neighborhood mother as she was raising her children and believed in having an open door to her home for anyone in need.

She leaves to honor her life and legacy, five children, LaVerne “Maxine” Axel, Vera E. Dawan both of Youngstown, Jefferson L. (Georgianna) Axel of Dayton, Pastor James (Pastor Claudia) Axel of Aberdeen, Maryland and Dawn Olivia Debbie (Pastor Isaac) Chappell of Jefferson; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a niece, Cherilyn (Greg) Herring; nephews, James and Mark Hubbard; daughters-in-law, Noreen Axel and Charlene Chislom and a host of other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; three sons, Richard Michael Chislom, Henry “Tony” Axel, Jr. and William L. “Rocky” Chislom; siblings, Mariah, Annie Mae and James “J.D.” and his wife, Elinore and Baby Eugene Hubbard.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Phillips Chapel C.O.G.I.C., 3903 Jacobs Road, Hubbard. A celebration of Life and legacy will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

