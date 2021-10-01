Ella R. Robinson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Ella R. Robinson, 102, of Youngstown was greeted by the Celestial Angels on Friday, September 24, 2021 as she transitioned from Park Center Nursing Home.

Mrs. Robinson was born November 9, 1918 in Marion Alabama, a daughter of Robert and Rebecca Essix Turner.

She was a 1938 graduate of The Rayen School.

She had been employed as a retail clerk for the Lerners Shop and 20 years with the YWCA.

She was a member of the Junior Civic League. She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church and a former member of St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church for 50 years before its closing. She was Senior Warden Emeritus of the Daughter of the King. Ella was also co-founder of the Youngstown Section of the National Council of Negro Women.

Ella was an exceptional furrier and enjoyed reading, knitting, tailoring, baking, gardening and plants/flowers of all kinds..

She leaves to cherish her life and legacy, three grandchildren, Joella Davis of Texas, George Berry, III of Cleveland and Marc Berry of Youngstown; great grandchildren, Garon Davis and Tameka Davis both of Texas, Kalin Berry of Cleveland, Kahlil Berry of Colorado and Keyauna Berry of Youngstown; eight great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, including her caregiver, Brandie Thomas of Youngstown, nephews, other family and friends.

Greeting her at Heaven’s Gate were her parents; her husband, Charles C. Robinson who passed away in 1989; her daughter and son-in-law, Valeria and George Jr. Berry; 13 siblings and a great great- granddaughter.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Avenue, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ella, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 3, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.