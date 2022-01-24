YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Ella Mae Holland, 82, of Youngstown, transitioned from this earthly labor of Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Mrs. Holland, was born January 26, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Roosevelt and Mattie Williams Warren.

She had worked as a nurses aide for many years at Windsor House Nursing Home and had also worked at the Buckeye Elks.

She enjoyed playing social cards, bingo, bowling and going to casinos, but her passion was being with her loving family.

She leaves to forever cherish her memories and legacy, two children, Theresa Hicks of Campbell and Tyrone (Donna) Holland of Youngstown; 15 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, JoAnn Williamson Colce of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and Ruth Walker of Youngstown; a brother, George Warren of Warren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother; father and stepmother, Roosevelt and Dorothy Warren; her husband, Columbus; her son, Darnell Holland; a daughter, Mary Jane Holland; her sisters, Jessie LeCote, Mary Clarett, Marie Howell, Eddlee Bell and Elaine Carver; a grandson, Jamal Burley and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Hospice of the Valley, Guardian Health Care (Windsor House), and her caregiver, LaTosha Hooks for the excellent care and concern given to our beloved mother and grandmother.

