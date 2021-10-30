Elizabeth Luvenia Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Elizabeth Luvenia Brown, 95, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, October 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Brown was born January 5, 1926 in Pleasant Hill, North Carolina, a daughter of Walter and Julia Hardy Ingram.

She was a graduate of North Hampton County Training School and J. L. Loving School of Tailoring in Richmond, Virginia.

She had been employed as a tailor at Sears in the Southern Park Mall, retiring after 22 years of service. She was also a sewing instructor at the McGuffey Center.

Elizabeth was a former member of New Hope Baptist Church and Emmanuel Ministries in Canfield.

Besides sewing, Elizabeth enjoyed gardening and flowers.

She leaves to cherish her life and legacy, two daughters, Deloris Brown Simms and Arnay Burney both of Youngstown; a sister-in-law, Thelma Ingram of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Nia Simms, Katrina Simms and Benjamin Burney, Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Kierea Simms, Kameron Stringer and Nadia Simms as well as many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Robert Brown; two children, Carol E. Brown and Robert Brown, Jr. and siblings, Lewis Ingram, Albert Ingram, Ethel Farrow and Ella Lee Ingram Miles.

A walk-through will be Sunday, October 31st from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Monday, November 1, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral services following at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.