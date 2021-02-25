Eliza Jane Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Celebration of Life for Mrs. E. Jane Williams, who entered eternal rest on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, will be held on Thursday, February, 25, 2021 at The Mount Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio. Calling Hours will be 10:00 a.m. with a private family service to follow at 11:00am

Mrs. Williams affectionately known as “Jane” was born October 1, 1924 in Linden, Alabama to Amy and Neal Davis.

Jane matriculated thru the educational system by attending Linden Academy and Selma University of Alabama. In 1957, to provide a better for life for her family and give them a better educational opportunity than the south afforded at that time, Jane moved to Youngstown, Ohio with her three children.

Jane was a hard worker and was always willing to help others. She prided herself on rearing her children with dignity, discipline and love.

She was employed for many years at The Original Foy’s Bar-B-Q Restaurant. While there she acquired the skill and busy savvy to step out and become co-owner of J&J Bar-B-Q. Becoming a staple of the east side, Jane provided an opportunity for other black individuals to work and even became a mentor to others. Aside from the restaurant business, she took pride in creating eye catching landscape and floral scapes.

Jane was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and its Nurses Guild. She was baptized in Jesus’ Name and received the precious gift of The Holy Ghost.

She is survived by Roosevelt (Betty) Davis of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Gwen (Herbert) Shepherd of Las Vegas, Nevada, Robert (Janie) Davis of Leavenworth, Kansas, Emma Dixon of Leavenworth, Kansas, Lillie Davis of Birmingham, Alabama, Neal (Dorothy) Davis, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio and a dear cousin, Elbert (Betty) Rembert of Chicago, Illinois. Left to carry on her legacy are Gerri (Robert) Simmons of Washington, D.C., Deloris Thompson of Youngstown, Ohio, James (Pat) Adams of Columbus, Ohio and her “other” daughter, Bonnie (Adams) Jones of Warrensville Heights, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Emmaline Adams of Struthers, Ohio and son-in-law, Arthur W. Thompson, Jr.; her grandchildren, Jacques (Sandy) Thompson of Maylene, Alabama, Brigette Thompson of Laurel, Maryland, Arthur W. (Trina) Thompson III of Youngstown, Ohio, Michael (Jaqueline) Thompson of Reynoldsberg, Ohio and Jamie Popoola of Elkridge, Maryland; her great-grandchildren, Brandon Thompson of Laurel, Maryland, Andrea Ibarra of Glenburnie, Maryland, Alexis Thompson of Woodbridge, Virginia, Tyler Thompson of Youngstown, Ohio, Devon Rambo of Columbus, Ohio, Turel Thompson of Youngstown, Ohio and Brielle Ibarra of Pittston, Pennsylvania and ger great-great-grandchildren, Aria, Harmony and Justice Thompson of Laurel, Maryland, Brayden and Lucciana Thompson of Youngstown, Ohio and Abiola Popoola of Elkridge, Maryland. She will also be remembered by her dear friend, Roginger Adams of Cleveland, Ohio; close friends, Frances Harden and Beatrice Pickens of Youngstown, Ohio and special friend, Della Locke of Youngstown, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Jimmy, Lela, Bennie and Mary Alice.

Due to the pandemic and for the safety and health of others all guests are asked to wear masks, practice social distancing and to not linger after viewing.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eliza Jane Williams, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.