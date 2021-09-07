Eldress Sally Elizabeth Cox-Bell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eldress Sally Elizabeth Cox-Bell, 69, of Coshocton, formerly of Youngstown, transitioned to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Eldress Cox-Bell was born October 4, 1951 in Ripley, Mississippi, a daughter of Pat O. and Lennie Maxwell Cox.

She was a 1969 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She had been employed as a police officer with the Youngstown Police Department, Youngstown State University Police Department; a truancy officer with the City of Richmond, Virginia and among other employments she had been employed with Riverview School System, Guardian ad Litem in Coshocton, Ohio, General Motors and General Electric.

She was a member of The Supreme Council of the House of Jacob of the United States of America, Incorporated and a Bible School Student. She was also a former member of the Youngstown F.O.P. and the Black Knights Association of Youngstown.

She enjoyed playing the piano, singing, traveling, shopping and being with her wonderful family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to celebrate her life and legacy while rejoicing in her eternal peace, her husband, Adv. Pr. Elder. Edward G. Bell, Jr., whom she married November 22, 2014; two children, Marvin P. Hayes and Bobby E. Hayes both of Youngstown; several stepchildren; 14 grandchildren including Cieara Hayes-Underwood whom she raised and was like a daughter to her; numerous great-grandchildren including Jaden Hayes, Joseph and Solomon Underwood whom she helped rear; six siblings, Eldress Mary (James) Crum, Deaconess Irma Washington, Eldress Lenora Cox, Rachel Brown, Deacon Nathaniel (Eldress Deborah) Cox and Phillip Cox and a host of other family and many friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Hayes and two grandsons, Raymond Ramel Hayes and Brian Hayes.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Funeral Services will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Ave., Youngstown, OH 44505.

Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

This Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

