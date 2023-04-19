YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “And we know that all things work together for good for those who love God and to those who are called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28

Elder Joyce Elaine Boudrey, 80, of Youngstown, was called home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Elder Boudrey was born on October 28, 1942 in Youngstown Ohio, to the late Joseph and Ruth Turnage (Parkman).

Joyce Boudrey graduated from South High School in 1961. Post graduation, she worked in the health field as a nurses aid at St. Elizabeth hospital until retirement.

Elder Boudrey was a Servant Leader. She accepted the call from God into ministry in 1977 after a miraculous recovery from a brain related illness. She is best known for being a woman of great faith, a prayer warrior, a community leader, a spiritual advisor and mentor to many. She was a woman of dignity, class, and sophistication, but most importantly, she was the true definition of a woman of God. She understood her assignment on this earth and carried out her purpose with excellence. Her unwavering faith during her lifetime was evident as she weathered every storm of sickness and came out victoriously!

In 1979 history was made, at Union Baptist Church, when she became the first woman to be licensed and ordained as an Elder, under the pastorate of Michael Harrison. Elder Boudrey will always be remembered for her style and grace. She was always attired with a beautiful suit, hat and signature lap hanky. In March of 2023, Elder Boudrey joined in ministry with her son Pastor Duane L. Turnage at Word and Music Ministries.

Elder Boudrey absolutely loved her birthday and kept a journal with the name of every single person who called to wish her happy birthday. E She was a devoted wife and loving mother, sister, Auntie and friend.

She was proceeded by her husband, Deacon Bre E. Boudrey, her brother Gary E. Turnage who she lovingly referred to as “baby brother”.

Elder Boudrey is survived by her children, Pastor Duane Turnage (Dionne) of Youngstown, Tanya A. Walker of Columbus. Her Children in love, Adriane D. Doward (George) ofYoungstown, Bre Boudrey Jr (Adriane) of Youngstown. She is also survived by her brother Joseph Turnage (Donna) of Akron Ohio and her sister Sandra Weaver (John,deceased) of Youngstown. Her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Alexis Jennings (Victoria, William, Donovan), Alysia D. Moore , Ashley Turnage (Zara) , Bre Boudrey III (Kevin), Madison Walker , Arianna Turnage and Jaden Turnage; her dear Aunt Mae Mae who is the oldest living matriarch of our family; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends.

Thank you Elder Boudrey for your life, love and guidance, your legacy will always be remembered.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church,

528 Lincoln Ave., Youngstown, OH 44502. A Celebration of life will follow at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

