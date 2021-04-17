Elder James Kenneth Gilchrist, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder James Kenneth Gilchrist, 97, of Youngtown, transitioned to eternal life with Christ on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 with his family at his side.

Elder Gilchrist was born January 15, 1924 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a son of Wallace and Beatrice Little Gilchrist.

He was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School and interrupted enrollment at Virginia University in Richmon, Virginia.

He was a United States Army veteran who served from 1943 to 1946 and as a Reservist from 1950 to 1951. He had been employed for 31 years at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, retiring in 1986

He was a former faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School teacher and was the building custodial supervisor; baptized in Jesus’ name and received the Holy Ghost in 1952; he was a former member of Pentecostal Bridegroom Church under the pastorate of Sfg. Bishop Alexander Nichols. He entered the ministry in 1961 and was ordained a minister in the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World, Inc. in 1967 at the Greater Pennsylvania State Council in Erie, PA. He served as interim pastor of the Highway Church of Christ Bibleway Worldwide for 10 years and moved his membership to Calvary Ministries International in 1996.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace; his children, Kenneth Wayne, Craig Allen (Quen) and Carl Michael all of Youngstown and Kimberly Anita (David) Lara of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and a host of loving family, church family and friends.

He was greeted at Heavens’ gate by his parents; his beloved wife, the former Lydia Marcella Saunders, whom he married January 15, 1952 and who transitioned to her Heavenly home April 6, 2012; his daughter, Cynthia Denise Gilchrist; daughter-in-love, Glenda Jean Gilchrist and three babies, James, Cherese and Baby Gilchrist.

A Walk Through will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. Private services will follow for the family.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elder James Kenneth Gilchrist, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.