GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Eddie L. Jackson, Jr., 47, of Girard was called from his earthly labor to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at his home.

Elder Jackson was born September 13, 1974 in Youngstown, the son of Eddie L. Sr. and Elizabeth L. Jackson Jackson.

He was a 1992 graduate of Hubbard High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He was formerly employed with First Energy, while accepting the call to pastor Trinity Church of God in Christ. Following the passing of his father, who was pastor of Bibleland Church of God in Christ, Elder Jackson assumed the position of Pastor at Bibleland. Later Elder Jackson sustained an illness that caused him to become Assistant Pastor of the Church. Among other ministries, he played drums, keyboard and served as worship leader and choir director; he was also Evangelistic President of the Hubbard District. One of his passions was singing praises to Almighty God.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to celebrate his life and accomplishments, his mother, Evangelist Elizabeth L. Jackson of Hubbard; his children, Faith L., India V. and Eddie L. Jackson, III; the mother of his children, Michelle Sizemore, all of Boardman; his sister, Monalisa E. (Eld. Terrance) Jackson-Phillips of Youngstown; his beloved grandmother, Mary Williams of Hubbard and a host of family, church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elder Eddie L. Jackson, Sr.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Bibleland Church of God in Christ, 3767 Jacobs Rd., Hubbard, OH 44425. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

In honor of Elder Jackson, the family and anyone who wishes to wear the church colors of black, white and a touch of red, are welcome to do so. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Burial will take place on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

