Elder Betty J. Christian McMillian, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Betty J. Christian McMillian, 84, of Youngstown, departed this life Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born October 16, 1935 in Alabama, a daughter of the late William Smith Sr. and the late Thelma McElrath Smith Christian. She was the second oldest of sixteen children whom she helped raise most.

She later moved to Youngstown, Ohio in 1947 at the age of 16, where she met and fell in love with Solomon Christian Sr. whom she married a few years later, together they had four sons.

In 1970 she was called to preach but was unable to find the opportunity to share her gift in the pulpit, Betty continued to study and spread God’s Word through her singing, evangelizing and missionary work.

After the death of her husband, Betty remained widowed for many years until she again fell in love and married the late Roosevelt McMillian.

In 1983 she preached her trial sermon at the Holy Bible Church of God in Christ under Pastor Eleanor Felder and later went on to serve at the New Hope Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Joe Bankston; Grace Emanuel Church and later in 2014 she joined the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Joseph Dwayne Heard where she preached and served on the Elders Council until her last breath.

Betty loved singing, she began singing on the radio in Birmingham, Alabama at an early age and later formed the group Together Gospel Singers, together they ministered in music for 13 years. She also enjoyed studying God’s Word and spending time with family.

Elder Betty Christian McMillian leaves to forever cherish her legacy and memories, two sons Minister Darren (Carolyn) Christian and Jerome (Beverly) Christian both of Youngstown; sisters, Shirley A. (Willie) Williams, Jimmie N. McClain, Dr. Carolyn Christian (Calvin) Brewer, Peggy (Jonas) Johnson and two brothers Joseph W. Smith and Larry W. (Barbara) Christian, 24 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; three sons; four sisters and three brothers.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

Family and friends may call 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty J. Christian McMillian, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: