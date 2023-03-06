YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Stevenson Jennings, 78, of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Elaine was born September 26, 1944 in Clairton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Moses E. and Maggie Webb Stevenson, Jr.

Elaine moved to Youngstown, upon marrying the late William Clark Jennings, in October 1975. She was married to William for almost 20 years before his death.

She was a 1962 graduate of Clairton High School and worked as a claims representative at United Health Care for 30 years, until she retired in 2016.

She was a member of Fellowship Tabernacle Christian Center and was a charter member of the Jesus Celebration Mass Choir.

Elaine leaves to cherish her loving memory, her sister, Janet E. Jennings-Combs (Timothy) of Youngstown; her children in love, Leah Stevenson, Kimberly Rogers (Aaron), Janelle Perdue (Rance), Danielle DeVoise (Antwone), Dorrion Jennings and Derrick Jennings (Keona Walker), all of Columbus; her stepchildren in love, William “Bill” Jennings (Tammy) of Youngstown, Cheryl Ann Jennings of Cocoa Beach, Florida and Melissa Caraway of New Jersey; 12 grandchildren in love; three great-grandchildren in love and a host of other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Clark Jennings; her parents, Moses E. and Maggie (Webb) Stevenson, Jr. and her mother-in-law, Mary E. Jennings.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2023, at Fellowship Tabernacle Christian Center, 2139 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.