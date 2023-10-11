YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Elaine J. Simms, 73, departed this life, Wednesday October 4, 2023 at her home.

Elaine was born July 9, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Moses Lee Johnson, Sr. and Florence Cabrero Johnson.

She attended the Youngstown City School Systems.

She married the love of her life, Theodore A. Simms, on December 24, 1977, officiated by Pastor Lonnie Simon at New Bethel Baptist Church.

On September 6, 1981, she was water baptized in Jesus name and received the Holy Ghost, speaking in other tongues at Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church under the leadership of Bishop Norman L. Wagner.

She was a homemaker and she loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family. She also enjoyed bingo and a number of other recreational outings.

She leaves to cherish her memories and legacy; her husband, Theodore; her children, Elliot M. Johnson, Tara K. Simms-Winlock (Frederick), Patrick T. (Kristi) Simms and Patrese R. Simms. siblings, Moses (Itlean) Mahdee and Loretta Johnson Tutwiler; her grandchildren, Elliot, Janelle and Timothy Underwood, Bralyn Simms-Shepherd, Fara Winlock and Donovan, Jayden and Peyton Simms; a host of great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Moses Lee Johnson, Sr. and Florence Johnson and siblings, Fred, Cortez, Vincent and Gregory Johnson.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 12, 2023 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, with funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 12 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.