Edward Robert Harden, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Edward Robert Harden, Sr. 74, departed this life October 28, 2021.

Mr. Harden was born May 22, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Robert and Ethel Mae Gordon Harden.

He was a graduate of North High School and had attended Youngstown State University.

Edward had been employed by the Mahoning County Engineering Office as a foreman for 34 years, retiring in 2017.

He had been a member of St. Andrewes Methodist Church.

He was an avid Golfer, and was a member of the Yogo Club and loved fishing, playing the lottery, listening to Jazz music and all sports. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.

He is survived by his children, Edward Harden Jr. of Youngstown, Clinton Harden of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Staacie Harden of Cleveland, Ohio and Michael Harden of Boardman, Ohio; a step- brother Ronald (Regina) Gibson of North Las. Vegas, Nevada; nine grandchildren, Elijah, Ethan, Michael II., Addison, Ryann, Jude, Amirah, Maverick and Dilly Harden and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be 2:00-3:00 p.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. Guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

