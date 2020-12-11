Edward McElroy, III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Edward McElroy, III, 78, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his home.

Mr. McElroy was born January 1, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Edward, II and Catherine Glenn McElroy.

He was a 1960 graduate of East High School. Edward had worked for the New York Telephone Company as a power technician, retiring after over 30 years of service. Upon his return to Youngstown, he had been employed as a security guard with Rite Aid.

He was inducted into the Ebony Lifeline Sports Hall of Fame.

He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cooking, and had a great sense of humor, in other words he was an unsung comedian.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his wife, the former Lynnette Levesque whom he married September 2, 1984; three children, Stacey Ricks of Stockbridge, GA, Sumya McElroy and Edward R. McElroy both of Youngstown; eight grandchildren; one great granddaughter; his granddoggie, Lyric; four brothers, John (Deloris), Raymond, Robert (Brenda), Ronald (Linda); two sisters, Catherine (Kenneth) Purfey and Debra (Jerald) Gordon; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary and a sister, Sylvia McElroy.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

Private funeral services for the family will follow.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

