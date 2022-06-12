YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Edward Lee Smith, 84, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Smith was born July 31, 1937 in Hope, Arkansas, a son of Arthur and Mary Lee Williams Smith.

He was a graduate of Hope City Schools.

He had worked as a machine trouble shooter for 47 years with the Carbon Limestone and R. W. Sidley Companies.

He was a member of Bethel Church of God In Christ.

Edward enjoyed bowling, word search puzzles and fishing.

He was a U. S. Army veteran.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his devoted wife, the former Betty Pierce, whom he married October 14, 1958; four children, Yvonne R. Smith, Edward L. (Tayana) Smith and Andre’ R. Smith, all of Youngstown and Cassandra (Sterling) Smith-Heard of Warren; four grandchildren, Maurice Smith, Kasenya J. Smith, Christine Heard and Sterling Heard, Jr; three great grandchildren, Jaden, Andrew and Aliya; his sibling, Omar Tauheed of Youngstown, Charles (Barbara) Smith, Eld. William (Evelyn) Smith, Eurdell (Linda) Smith, Lula Rhodes and Eva (James) Cobb all of California and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Sheldon L. Smith and a sister, Margaret Lee Smith.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Bethel Church of God In Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. Home going services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

