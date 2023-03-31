BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward John Hines, Jr., 57, departed this life Monday, March 20, 2023 at his home in Boardman, Ohio.

Mr. Hines was born November 19, 1965 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Lillian Darlene Nance-Hines and John Edward Hines, Sr. and Etta Mae Hines. He was raised by Rosie Hugley, Julius Hugley, Alfreda Johnson, Sam and Anita Troy.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, Ohio, where he participated in band and was a member of the Warren G. Harding High School football, baseball and basketball teams.

In his early career, he worked as a police officer for the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Task Force then became a life long employee of The City of Youngstown Water Department. He held various voluntary coaching positions for little league football, The Little Panthers and the Westside Patriots and The Rayen High School football team.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and loved camping and grilling.

Mr. Hines leaves to cherish his memory 12 children, Brittany Hines, Edward J. Hines III, Alexandra Hines, Mark Hughes, Michael Hughes, Christopher Hughes, Gage Fignisky, Sydney Fignisky and Logan Amill, of Youngstown, Ohio, Luis Morales of Elyria, Ohio and Nicole Hines and Bethany Hines, of Conyers, Georgia; two sisters, Alesia Hines and Sonja Alexander, of Youngstown, Ohio and two brothers, Dallas Root of Vienna, Ohio and Roy Root Leavittsburg, Ohio. He also leaves to cherish his memories 11 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Edward Hines, Sr., Lillian Darlene Nance-Hines and Etta Mae Hines; his grandparent, Luella Nance-Hines and sisters, Daphne Hines and Bobbie Lee Hugley.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, March 31, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

