YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Edward John Burke, Sr., 76, of Youngstown, transitioned from this earthly labor on Friday, December 1, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Burke, affectionately known as “Mannie” was born September 18, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of Edgar H. and Eloise Gamble Burke.

He attended South and East High Schools.

He had been employed at U. S. Steel and then as a pipefitter for 25 years with Delphi Packard, retiring in 2010.

He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Warren where he served in the choir. He was a trustee with the American Legion #504 in Youngstown.

Edward enjoyed playing billiards, all types of automobiles and was a handyman. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Edward was a U. S. Army veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to celebrate his life and legacy, his wife, the former Katherine E. Nicholson; three children, Edward J. (Connie) Burke, Jr., of Campbell, Alicia (Harlie) Clark and Angela (Rick) Burke-Wylie both of Atlanta, Georgia; two stepsons, Andrew Nicholson and Desmond Harris both of Youngstown; 11 grandchildren; his brother, Kevin Burke of Columbus; his fur baby “Shayla” and a host of nieces, including, Dedrie Haywood and Autumn (Demond) Blackmon; nephews, other family, close friends, Lee Scott, Jerry Fields and Edward Gowdy and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Sonya Burke and siblings, Jackie Vene, Patricia Jones, Juanita Burke, Denise Clayton, Leslie Burke and Sherryl Steward; Helen Porter, who was like a second mother to him.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.