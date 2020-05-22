Edward James Burney, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Edward James Burney, 86, of Youngstown, entered eternal res on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Mr. Burney was born October 29, 1933 in a son of Edward Sr. and Stella Jones Burney.

He was a 1952 graduate of East High School and had worked at U. S. Steel Corporation, retiring after many years of service.

Edward was and avid Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers, and Indians fan.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his wife, Tommicean Burney; a son, Phillip Burney; three sisters, Thelma Minor, Wilma Brittneum and Edna Moore all of Youngstown; eight grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Stephen Burney; two sisters, Nancy Averett and Molly Burney

Due to the pandemic, private services were held for the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

