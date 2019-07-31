Edward James Buggs, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Union Baptist Church for Mr. Edward James Buggs, Jr., 83, of Youngstown, who passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Mr. Buggs was born November 4, 1935 in Youngstown, a son of Edward J. Sr. and Rosetta Gilliam Buggs.

Mr. Buggs was a Foreman at the General Motors Lordstown plant retiring after 25 years of service.

He was a graduate of The Rayen School and attended Choffin Career Center, receiving a certificate in lawn maintenance repair in which he used to open his own lawn mower maintenance business.

He was a member of Union Baptist Church and a former Mason with Covenant Lodge.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, sometime liking the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved bowling and was a member of the Travelers Bowling League.

Edward was a U. S. Air Force veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, two children, Kelly (Brenda) Anderson of Youngstown and Edward James (Vickie) Buggs, III of Columbus; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three sisters, Geraldine Douglas of Fontana, California, Leatha Bell of Youngstown and RosaLee Reviere-McRae of Toledo, Ohio; his 100 year old aunt, Ona Belt of Flint, Michigan and a host of loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, the former Berthalene Covington whom he married April 2, 1960 and who passed away, November 5, 2018; a son, Jonathan D. Buggs Sr.; a brother Caleb Buggs and a sister, Elaine Iheama.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.