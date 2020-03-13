Edward Davis, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Grace Family Church, 4478 Boardman-Canfield Rd, aka Innovation Life Church, for Mr. Edward Davis, Jr., 73, of Youngstown who entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mr. Davis was born November 15, 1946 in Bladenboro, North Carolina, a son of Edward Sr. and Margaret Campbell Davis.

He had been employed as an operating engineer with Local Union # 66 for 30 years.

He was a member of Innovation Life Church.

Edward enjoyed fishing, cooking and loved sports.

He leaves to forever cherish his precious memories, his loving wife, the former Joyce Bradshaw whom he married April 17, 1965; a daughter, Carla Turner of Youngstown; four sons, Antoine J. Davis of Girard, Chris (Kim) L. Davis of Austintown and Keith L. Davis, Marcus L. Davis both of Youngstown; daughter-in-law, Shea Davis; a son-in-love, Paul Morgan Davis of Youngstown; two sisters, Corene Scott of North Carolina and Nancy Anderson of Youngstown; 11 grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Shawn A. Davis; a brother, Theodore Davis and a sister, Edna E. Davis.

Friends may call Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 16, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.