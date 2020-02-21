Edrow W. “Big Ed” Stargell, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Edrow Walter “Big Ed” Stargell, 80, of Liberty, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Stargell, affectionately known as “Big Ed”, was born September 25, 1939 in Warren, Ohio. He was the son of Walter E. and Lucille Dowe Stargell.

He was a graduate of Bazetta High School and had been employed as a millwright at Delphi Packard Electric, retiring with over 35 years of service.

He was a member of the IUE Local 717, the NAACP and AARP.

Ed enjoyed playing the trombone. He loved music, especially jazz. Ed enjoyed old cars, fishing, traveling, grilling, cooking and was an enthusiast of all sports.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his wife, the former Evelyn Monroe, whom he married August 2, 1986; four children, Jerel (Shawntae) Williams of Warren, Crystal Stargell of Champion, Kimberly (Sean Lamborne) Stargell of Frisco, Texas and Brian Williams of Pembroke Pines, Florida; three grandchildren; a brother, Walter (Josephine) Stargell of Atlanta, Gerogia; a sister, Loretta Frazier of Warren and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Edrow W. Stargell II and Kathryn Stargell and three siblings, Alvin, Arthur Lee and Josephine Stargell.

Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. A memorial celebration of Edrow Stargell’s beloved life and legacy will begin at 2:30 p.m.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 24, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.