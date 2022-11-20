YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Edith L. Butler, 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, transitioned from her earthly labor to her heavenly reward on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Mrs. Butler was born November 12, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of Gilbert Battles and Julia Thomas Robinson.

She had worked for many years with Boardman Medical Center.

Edith was a member of Gospel Temple Baptist Church.

She enjoyed playing the piano and traveling.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to celebrate her life and legacy, eight children, Patricia Butler, Denise West Stone, Lisa West, David West, Kevin Butler, Sr. and Juliet Butler all of Youngstown, Keith A. (Tasha) Butler of Hampton, Virginia and Tyrone Freeman of Seattle, Washington; 53 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; her brother, John Robinson of Youngstown; The Nuth Family who she had a special bond with and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elder Butler, who passed away March 14, 1996; her son, John West; three brothers, Homer Goodwin, George Sherman and Kenneth Robinson; three sisters, Catherine Mann, Francine May and Carolyn Robinson Thomas and two grandsons, Tyrone Henderson and David Whipple, Jr.

Visitation will be Monday, November 21, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at the Gospel Temple Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

