Edith Evelyn Driscall, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Edith Evelyn Driscall, 92, of Columbus, formerly of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus.

Mrs. Driscall, affectionately call “Chief”, was born January 10, 1928 in Youngstown, a daughter of Avery L. and Nellie McNair Wilson.

She was a 1946 graduate of Chaney High School.

She had been employed for 35 years with General Electric in the plant and as a union secretary, retiring in 1985. She had also worked with Youngstown City Schools.

Edith was a former member of Holy Trinity Baptist Church where she served as deaconess, on the usher and choir ministries and a the pianist. She also played piano for several churches.

She loved to sing and play piano, enjoyed cooking, shopping and being with her family.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory her son and caregiver, Allen Driscall of Columbus; four grandchildren, Allen Jr., Kamerine, Allison, Jordan; three great grandchildren, Avery, Carmen, and Kamiyah; a sister, Barbara Ann Taylor of Los Angeles, California; two brothers, Paul L. Wilson of Youngstown and Larry (Mun) Wilson of Chandler, Arizona; her godchildren, Rev. Kenneth Simon and Janet Write and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Evelyn Driscall and siblings, Larnell Johnson, James Wilson, John Henry Johnson, Frederick Wilson, Avery Wilson, Jr., Carolyn “Chibby” Ballard, Mildred Wilson, Maud Wilson, Mary Alice Harris and Doris Wilson.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home