YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Eddie Bryant, Jr., 21, of Youngstown, departed this life Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Mr. Bryant, affectionately known as “Ed Rock”, was born June 13, 2002 in Youngstown, a son of LaRhonda McPeters and Dale Kennedy, Jr.

He was a 2020 graduate of East High School.

He was owner/operator of MBG Kennels LLC. Eddie’s aspiration was to become a veterinarian.

He was a member of Christ Centered Church.

His passion was being with his children, spending time with family and caring for his dogs. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and a former Cleveland Browns fan. He loved to rap and to eat, especially seafood.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his three children, E’Zaria, Kartier and Kyomi Bryant, all of Youngstown; his mother, LaRhonda McPeters; his father, Dale Kennedy, Jr.; his significant other, Ayanna Colvin; numerous siblings including, Ed’Zariah Bryant, Zi’Juan and Wan’king Thomas, Heaven, Harmonee, Raymond, Jr., Neveah Hammond, Dale III and Cordelia Kennedy; his grandparents, Cheryl Cobb-Findley, Ricky Findley, Geraldine Bryant, Kimberly Wilson and, Dale Kennedy, Sr.; great-grandparents, Walter Martin, Kenny and Ida Irby and a host of loving family and friends.

Throughout the course of Eddie’s childhood Eddie Bryant, Sr. was there to rear him. As time moved on Eddie gained a supportive stepfather, Raymond Hammond, Sr. who continued to guide him to becoming a man along with his special uncles, Demetric Cobb and Cornell Kennedy, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William T. Mosley; great-grandparents, Thelma Banks, David Cobb, Luke McPeters, Aretha McPeters, Daniel and Mary DuBose and Napoleon and Rose Lee Kennedy; his first love, Amerah Green; his uncles, Vandy Bryant and Calvin Moore and special cousins, Cornell Kennedy, Jr. and Damon Irby, Jr.

Visitation will be Monday, July 24, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 Noon.

Ministry of comfort and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

