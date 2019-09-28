Easter M. Catley, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.”

Mrs. Easter M. Catley, 85, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, with her beloved family at her side.

Mrs. Catley was born April 5, 1934 in Sturgis, Kentuckey, a daughter of Curtis and Mary Anderson Barnhill.

She had been employed with St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital in its Central Service Department for 25 years, retiring in the late 1990’s.

She was a member of Millcreek Community United Methodist Church formerly Centenary United Methodist Church. She was a former member of the Circle Rebecca and former chairperson of its Mission Society. She also volunteered at the Rescue Mission; was a participant at the YMCA-Silver Sneakers and the Crooked Creek Community Center, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Easter enjoyed, needle work, jigsaw puzzles, traveling, shopping, plays, Music in the Park, and attending events involving her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her legacy and memory, four daughters, Janice Rose with whom she made her home, Sharae (Eric) Catley-Arnold of Indianapolis, Indiana, Darlene (Ben) Catley-Jackson and Stephanie Catley-Heard both of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Cortney (Kudzai) Mukushi, Lindsey Arnold, Christine Heard, Breyon Jackson, Sterling Heard II, Melvin Catley Jr.; goddaughter, Krishawn Shaw; several great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Greeting her at Heaven’s gate were her parents; stepson, Melvin Catley, Sr.; two sisters; and two brothers.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Millcreek Community United Methodist Church, 4570 Lockwood Blvd., Boardman 44512 and Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Funeral services will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.