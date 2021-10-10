Earnest Searcy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Earnest Searcy, 77, of Youngstown, transitioned to his Heavenly home on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Searcy, affectionately known as “Kookie”, was born May 3, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois, a son of Harvey Mitchell and Georgia Maye Lott.

He was a 1962 graduate of East High School and had been employed for 15 years as a crane operator with U.S. Steel Corporation, retiring in 1984.

He was a member of Phillips Memorial Baptist Church, the NAACP and was gave liberally to various charities.

He was a self-taught artist and had collaborated in past years with Mr. Al Bright, an independent contractor and carpenter. He enjoyed fishing, grilling, bicycling and exercising but his passion was painting on canvass.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his daughter and son-in-law, Dionne and DeWayne Jennings of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; three grandchildren, Deja, Darien and Dijon; two great-grandchildren, Ja`Meir and Ja`Zaire; a sister, Althea Hutchins of Houston, Texas; two brothers, Joey (Debbie) Mitchell of New Jersey and Eugene Searcy of New York and a host of nieces, including Shonda Searcy-Layton, who helped to care for him, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Wendolyn Washington; three brothers, John, Willis and Jimmy Searcy and nephews, Blaine and Paris Searcy and Keith Mitchell.

Visitation will be Monday, October 11, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Phillips Memorial Baptist Church, 1407 Victor Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

