YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Earlean Roberts-Anderson, 92, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Mrs. Roberts-Anderson was born January 6, 1931, in Indianola, Mississippi, a daughter of Emmett Meeks and Lorene Cruder.

She was a 1951 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown College.

She was a member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church, former member of its New Life Sunday School Class, Miriam Choir and Vice President of the Courtesy Committee.

She was a member of the N.A.A.C.P. and was a child care provider.

She had been employed as a debit manager with Common Wealth Insurance and had served as an insurance agent for 23 years.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to celebrate her life and legacy, her children, Lilton Morris and Noreen Morris Axel, both of Youngstown and Tyla Roberts-Queener of Tucson, Arizona; six grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Lilton Morris, James P. Roberts and Donald R. Anderson; a son, James C. Roberts and siblings, Buster Meeks, William Hopkins, Albert Hopkins, Charles Dawson, Emmett Meeks, Jr., Jake Meeks, T. Meeks, Leotis Hopkins and William Simmons.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

