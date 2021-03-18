Earl V. Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Earl V. Smith departed this life Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Earl was born October 3, 1958 in Youngstown, a son of Benjamin, Jr. and Gloria Patmon Smith.

He was a graduate of The Rayen High School.

He loved cooking, walking, training dogs and being with his family. He was also an accomplished drummer.

He leaves to mourn his passing, four children, Christina John of Hampton, Georgia, Blake Carter of Madison, Georgia, Alexis Smith of Atlanta, Gerogia and Candiss Miller of Jonesboro, Georgia; his companion, Verdell Dolly Brown; his siblings, Brenda Smith Douglas of Youngstown, Phillip Smith of Maryville, Indiana and Amber Smith of Youngstown; 16 grandchildren; two aunts, Charlene Patmon and Pastor Sylvia Jennings, of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Pauline Patmon and Benjamin, Sr. and Vera Smith.

Viewing will be Friday, March 19, 2021 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at New Beginnings Outreach Ministries, 2007 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. Due to the pandemic guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.