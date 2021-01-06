Earl Barron, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Earl Barron, 84, of Pickerington, Ohio, formerly of Youngstown (Lincoln Knolls), transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Hospital East in Columbus due to complications from Covid-19.

Mr. Barron was born April 19, 1936 in Marion, Alabama, a son of the late Allen and Luenette Carlisle Barron.

He was a career U.S. Navy sailor where he served as an electrician. He was a prisoner of war (POW) twice while bravely fighting in the Korean War.

He was also a lightweight southpaw boxer and had won many belts.

He was a proud member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

He was also a member of Amazing Grace A.F.M. Church of God, its Deacon and Trustee Ministries, Sunday School Teacher, and Executive Director over all ministries.

He enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, checkers, chess and social cards. Earl was considered the “Father of the Neighborhood”, who loved helping others through his kind deeds and philanthropy.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his devoted wife of 60 years, Pastor Rosa Barron, whom he married in 1960; five children, Donna Williams of Pickerington, Troy Barron (Jaqueline) of Youngstown, Teresa “T” Barron-Lloyd (James) of Canfield, Clenton (Tifpheny) Barron of Westerville and Phoencia Barron of Columbus; 12 grandchildren, Candace, Laura, Shaneeka, Troy Junior, Terrance, Trey, Kayla, Vanessa, Earl G., Brianna, Camille and Denasia; four great-grandchildren, Jasper, Jordan, Winter and Wyse, two always supportive sisters-in-law, Lucille Winlock and Essie Sapp-Benson, as well as a host of loving and attentive nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by both his sister, Evangelist Elzora Frederick and brother, Franklin D. Barron, Sr.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger after viewing.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

