YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dwayne S. Murphy passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Mr. Murphy, affectionately known as “Tee”, was born September 20, 1965 in Youngstown, a son of Hanson and Jacqueline Scott Murphy.

He was a 1983 graduate of South High School.

After graduating, Dwayne enlisted in the U. S. Navy.

He was a member of Grace Evangelistic Temple.

He enjoyed grilling and being with family. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Guardians fan, as well the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his mother of Youngstown; four daughters, Jackie, LaVerne Kaylee and Ammie Murphy; seven siblings, Hanson Murphy, Lisa Murphy and Darnell Howard, Deidre, Terry, Lanelle and Janine Jeffries; special auntie, Sylvia Holmes; a special niece, Allyson Howard; and a host of loving family and friends.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his father; a daughter, Denisha Wilson Murphy; her brother, Terrance Scott; an aunt, LaVerne Howard; grandparents, Alice Ivory and Juanita Murphy; and uncles, John Holmes, Richard E. Scott and Joseph Howard.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Evangelistic Temple, 2214 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow promptly at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

