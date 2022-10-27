WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., 49, of Warren, died on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

She was born January 26, 1973 to Madeleine L. Carr and George F. Carr to a family of seven.

He was educated in the Gary Indiana school system graduating from William A Wirt High School in 1991. Dr Carr attended Indiana University where he studied Business. He furthered his education at North Carolina School of Theology receiving his Associates, Bachelors , Masters and in 2016 received his Doctorate in Theology.

Shawn married the love of his life at a young age and has been married for 29 years. Three children were born to this union.

He was employed 25 years for TATA Steel Strip as a nickle 5 plating line operator and was later promoted to position of crew leader.

He was water baptized and filled with the Holy Ghost in 1989 at Logan Park, Gary, Indiana, pastored by Sfg. Bishop George Stearns. Later he felt led by the spirit of the Lord to move his family to Youngstown, Ohio and sit under the spiritual tutor-ledge of the late Honorable Bishop Norman L. Wagner.

Dr. Carr was an artist and loved preaching the Word of God. He created a Youtube channel with over 1.54 K subscribers.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his lovely wife, Chalanda Jvette.Carr ; his children, Carlisa Adriana Carr of Warren, Christian Alexus Carr-Patterson (Cameron) of Girard, Shawn Eric Carr Jr. of Glendale, California; a granddaughter, Carmyn Love Patterson; siblings, Frederick Carr and Vev (Thomas) Brown both of Gary, Indiana, Demeron Carr of San Francisco, California; brothers in law Gregory Cheeks and Claude Cheeks both of Gary, Indiana; and a hosts of nieces, nephews, other family, church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Madeleine Carr and George Carr; brother, David Carr; grandparents, John and Camilla Minor; an aunt, Maggie; and two uncles; a cousin, Ronnie Williams.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. Celebration of Life will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Ministry of comfort, service and love entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

