Dorothy Mae “Poochie” Davidson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Dorothy Mae Davidson, 82, of Youngstown was gently escorted to her heavenly home by Angels on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Davidson, affectionately known as “Poochie”, was born December 1, 1938 in Indianola, Mississippi, a daughter of Zezzie B. and Faree Blockson Dawson.

Dorothy had worked as an inspector and floor supervisor at General Electric Corporation for 29 years, retiring October 1, 2000.

She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Girard.

She enjoyed shopping, basketball (especially the Cavaliers), bingo, social games, traveling, gospel music and being with her loving family and friends.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, five children, Dorphine (Paul Sr.) Peace of Youngstown, Arnold (Thais) Davidson of McDonald, Connie Davidson of Norcross, Georgia, Curtis (Kim) Davidson, Sr. of Yorktown, Virginia and Linda (Veronica) Davidson of Toledo; eight grandchildren, including Brandon Davidson, whom she reared, Darrien (Shantel) Ford, Ashley Davis, Courtney Davidson, Adrienne Peace, Paul Peace, Jr., Taylor (Arian) Bryant and Curtis Davidson, Jr; two great-grandchildren, Navia Ford and Rodney Slaughter; three sisters, Barbara Mitchell and Shirley Curd, both of Girard, and Betty (Alfred) Washington of McDonald; two brothers, Robert Jiles (Mary Ohler) of Youngstown and Maurice Jiles, Sr. of Girard; a host of nieces and nephews including, Nicole Curd, whom she reared; a special aunt, Bertha Ross Jackson of Youngstown and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; mother and stepfather, Faree and Lotus Jiles; her husband, Leo Davidson, whom she married in 1958 and who passed away May 2, 2007; a sister, Bonnie Simon and two brothers, Webster, Sr. and Willie, Sr. Dawson.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Water Street, Girard, OH 44420.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

