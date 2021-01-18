Dorothy Mae Paramore, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Dorothy Mae Paramore, 87, of Campbell, transitioned from this life on Monday, January 11, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with heart disease.

Dorothy Mae London Paramore was born in a modest flat in Campbell, Ohio, on a cold, snowy January day. She was the fourth child born to Jay and Lurena Hood London on January 9, 1934.

Dorothy attended schools in the Campbell Public School system and graduated from Campbell Memorial High in 1950 at the age of sixteen.

She went on to complete coursework at Choffin School of Nursing and became a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). She later attended Youngstown State University and completed a course in Business Management.

Her greatest enjoyment came from attending the Dale Carnegie Human Relations course which helped to enhance her career in management.

After completing nursing school, Dorothy was employed at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and worked as an LPN for eighteen years.

Upon becoming involved in the cosmetics industry as a hobby, she took a position with Avon Cosmetics as a District Sales Manager and worked in this area for four years.

She later returned to her first love, nursing, and worked at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for 25 additional years before ending her career at age 79 in the Psychiatric Ward.

Dorothy was a committed member of Holy Temple Church of God in Christ for over 70 years. She served in numerous roles including, Deaconess serving on the Deacons Board, president of the Nurses Guild, Young People Willing Workers (YPWW) teacher, secretary of Prayer and Bible Band, Pastor’s Aid, choir member, soloist, praise and worship leader and assistant in the Youth Activities Dept. She has also been a member of 100 Women Plus, a local organization dedicated to serving the needs of the community.

Sister Paramore was always an inspirational speaker and motivator and she served and presented at district meetings. Her presentations on healthy lifestyles enriched the congregations in the Hubbard District. Early in her youth, Dorothy traveled with singing groups and quartets, often leading solos and stirring renditions of gospel hits.

She leaves to mourn two children, Brenda (Leonard) Stevens of Canton and Bryan (Andrelita) Paramore of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Dale (Christina Winn) Stevens of Canton, Ashley Stevens of Charlotte, North Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Gabrielle Stevens and Brooklyn Mae Stevens of Canton; a host of devoted friends including Audre Watkins, Earlene London and Eileen Bishop; special nieces, Sheila Livas, Lora Harris, Stacy Paramore and Levenia “Beanie” Morris.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Wayman Paramore, to whom she was married for 52 years and who passed away June 20, 2013; parents, Jay and Lurena London; sisters, Florine London, Ruby Clyde London, Cornelia Bishop and brother, Jeff London.

Special thanks to Dr. Hayah Kassi-George, Compassionate Care Hospice, and Almost Family.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A private service will be held at 11:30 a.m for the family only.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Mae Paramore, please visit our floral store.