YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With both sadness for our loss and the assurance that she is now resting in peace and tranquility, we announce the passing of the matriarch of our family, Dorothy Mae Gayles-Moody on June 1, 2022.

A loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin, Dorothy Mae died peacefully at Humility House in Austintown, Ohio shortly after her 86th birthday.

Born in Jackson, Mississippi to Willie and Ophelia Goodwine, the family moved north when Dorothy was a baby, settling in Youngstown, where she would go on to graduate from East High School.

During Dorothy’s long life, she traveled to the far east and lived in Okinawa, Japan with her military husband, Theodore Gayles and young daughters. There would be other deployments for the family, but there was no place Dorothy loved more than her native, Ohio.

Following her retirement from Metal Carbide, Dorothy spent many years at the bedside of her daughter, LaRita, devoted to her care and comfort to the end.

Dorothy was an active member of World Fellowship church where she could be found singing in the choir, playing the piano, or conversing with friends. With the ability to play piano by ear, Dorothy was the piano player for the men’s choir at Mt. Zion Baptist Church and she also sang in the Kenny Eldridge Jesus Celebration mass choir. She was a popular, beautiful woman from her well-coiffed hair to her manicured nails. Her dear cousin, Albert ‘Skoot’, says she was the prettiest girl in Youngstown.

Preceded in death by her beloved daughter, LaRita Gayles Dunham, Dorothy is survived by daughter Kimberly Gayles Curtis; son-in-laws Michael Curtis Sr. and Danny Dunham; grandchildren Michael Curtis Jr., Jacquelyn Curtis Smith (Michael Smith) and Danielle ‘Cookie’ Dunham; sisters Phyllis Goodwine Beckford and Pamela Goodwine (Lee Padgett); nieces Rita Cannon (Julius Cannon) and Andrea Bradley, along with her favorite cousin Albert Wright and a host of other family and friends.

Dorothy’s celebration of life will be held at World Fellowship Church in Youngstown, Ohio, Friday, June 17, 2022 with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Family members will be wearing white in honor of our matriarchal angel.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Robin Dawson, an exceptional and devoted healthcare professional who lovingly cared for both Dorothy and her daughter, LaRita, over the course of many years. Robin’s dedication and loving care for both will be forever remembered by the family with gratitude and she will always have a special place in our hearts.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

