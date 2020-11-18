Dorothy L. McElroy, Younstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Dorothy L. McElroy, 70, transcended to her heavenly home Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital, Akron, Ohio.

Dorothy was born September 27, 1950 in Lauderdale, Mississippi, a daughter of Phillip, Sr. and Anna Lee McNeal Clayton.

She was a high school graduate and had attended cosmetology school and was a licensed cosmetologist.

She loved traveling, cooking, listening to music, playing Bingo and going to the casino.

She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy her children, Anna (Willie) Davis, Mallisa Jackson and Michelle (Vincent) Hicks, all of Georgia, Rochelle Clayton with whom she made her home and Walter (Adriane) Clayton of Akron, Ohio; her siblings, Phillip Clayton, Jr. and Billy Ray (Leona) Cochran, both of Des Moines, Iowa and Sally Mae Robinson of Beverly, West Virginia; 17 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Walter E. and her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cora Ann Stroughter; her brothers, Willie Earl Cochran, Eugene Cochran and James Edward Cochran; granddaughters, Ciarra Jamiece Clayton and Shawnta Marie Davis; great-grandchildren, Jason L. Davis, Jr., Javiarr S. Douglass, Jamarr S. Douglass, Jr. (Toot), Amyrikal L. Jackson and Jamiyah E. Douglass.

Friends may call Friday, November 20, 2020 at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street in Youngstown, Ohio, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon. All in attendance are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Funeral services will start promptly at Noon.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.