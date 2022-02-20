CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Kelley Henry, 82, of Campbell, was born to Irene and Edward Kelley on December 22, 1939 in Tchula, Mississippi and peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Dorothy was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, co-worker and church member.

Dorothy was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High school.

She worked for Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority for 48.5 years, she was also a proud member of Covenant Chapter #48 Order of the Eastern Stars, Al Asir Ct. #210, the Youngstown branch of the NAACP and was a Garden Club member.

Dorothy was a long time member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she served on the usher board, as a trustee and church secretary.

She loved to have fun with friends and family, travel to lodge events and loved to line dance and to follow Lebron James wherever he played.

Surviving family left to cherish her are her loving children, Bryant Gillespie and Kimberley Kelley both of Campbell; granddaughter, Brittney Gillespie; grandson, Brandon Candler of Detroit, Michigan; Godson, Ronald “Pepi” Cash of Campbell and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Henry; parents, four brothers, Lenoff Land, Leon Kelley, Alphonso Kelley and Edward Kelley and sister, Bertha Kelley Royster.

Visitation will be Monday, February 21, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Shiloh Baptist Church. Funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

