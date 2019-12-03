Dorothy Herdon, Farrell, PA

FERRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Second Missionary Baptist Church, 1138 Spearman, Farrell, Pennsylvania, for Mrs. Dorothy Herndon, 95, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, who entered eternal peace quietly on Monday, November 25, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. Herndon, lovingly known as “Dottie”, was born October 24, 1924, in Birmingham, Alabama, a daughter of Eugene and Lucille Barton Moss.

She later moved to Avella, Pennsylvania. At a young age, Dorothy met and married Leroy Anderson and to this union four children were born, Leroy, Patricia, Regina and Frances.

She attended nursing school and upon completion, Dorothy graduated as a Registered Nurse.

She then met and married Arthur Herndon Sr. and to this blended family were added three sons, Arthur II, Kerry and Kevin.

She had been employed with St. Luke Hospital in New York City, retiring after over 30 years of service. After retirement, Dorothy and Arthur moved to Sharon, Pennsylvania to enjoy her retirement.

She was a member of Second Missionary Baptist Church in Farrell, where she served on the Nurses Guild. She was also a trustee and daughter of Zylphia Temple 66 Twin City Elks in Farrell, Pennsylvania, NW, United Council Member.

Dorothy enjoyed traveling with friends and family, taking cruises and vacations yearly. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, culinary magazines and watching cooking shows on tv. Dorothy never met a stranger and could be found sitting on her front porch waving to others as they passed by.

She is survived by her daughter, Regina Moore of Sharon, Pennsylvania; a son, Arthur (Carolyn) Herndon Jr. of Savannah, Georgia; a sister, Shirley Ann Banks and her brother, Jack “Sonny” Peterson both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends.

She was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by her parents; three children, Leroy Anderson, Patricia Thompson and Frances Johnson; four grandchildren, Denise Pierce, Kevin Moore, Pamela Hodge and Cherish Herndon and a great-great-grandson, Desi Settles Jr.

Dorothy will be dearly missed by those who loved her.

Visitation hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Youngstown, OH.

