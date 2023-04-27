YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Dorothy E. McGee, 84, transitioned to her Heavenly Mansion Sunday, April 9, 2023 from Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Belmont Ave.

Mrs. McGee was born November 25, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of William and Margaret Bradley Mauzy.

She graduated from The Rayen High School.

Dorothy had been employed for over 26 years at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She attended numerous churches for events. She loved traveling, bowling, cooking, watching wrestling, old western movies and game shows but mainly being with her loving family and her Birthday Club.

Dorothy leaves mourn her passing and legacy, five children, Clara Lemon, Richard (Yvette) McGee, Vanessa (James) Banks, Gordon McGee and Joyce McGee; her siblings, Connie Southerland, Esther McCain and George Mauzy; grandchildren whom she reared, Melissa, Jerome, Ryan, Gregory, Senator, Brandon, Denzel, Malik and Schmere and other grandchildren; great-grandchildren whom she reared, Daysha, Lynn Bowden, Jr., Talissa and Tarique Parnell and 13 other great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; a son, Gregory and recently her son, Arthur, who passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Kentucky; her sisters, Margaret Butler, Charlotte Graham, Etta Priestley and Vivian Washington; four brothers, Cecil Bracey, William, Robert and Danny Mauzy and two best friends, Ideltra Beacham and Jean Mills.

A special thank you to her caregivers, Shaliyah White and Charzetta Scott.

Visitation will be Friday, April 28, 2023 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice and practice social distancing.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.